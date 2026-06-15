AM NewsBrief: June 15, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, June 15, 2026.
- New Online Database Tracks Evictions Across Oklahoma County
- Durant Road Renamed for Choctaw Nation Following Facility Purchase
- Virtual Forum To Spotlight Resources For Oklahoma Family Caregivers
- Sooners Stay Undefeated, Advance in Men’s College World Series
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