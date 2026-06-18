AM NewsBrief: June 18, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, June 18th, 2026.
- Tulsa pastor and Republican congressional hopeful drops out after advancing to runoff
- FEMA public assistance reimbursements arrive for those who fought last year's destructive fires in and around Roger Mills County
- The Oklahoma Sooners advance to the finals of the men’s College World Series
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.