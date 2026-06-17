Pastor once backed by Trump quits Oklahoma House race

Jackson Lahmeyer, the candidate previously backed by President Donald Trump in Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District, dropped out of the race one day after advancing to a runoff in the GOP primary.

NOTUS first reported earlier Wednesday that he was expected to drop out of the race.

“After prayerful consideration with my wife, Kendra, and my team over the last twenty four hours, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for Congress,” Lahmeyer said in a statement.

“I do not want to be a distraction to my family, my church, and the great people of Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District, who deserve a strong conservative voice representing them in Washington,” he continued.

Following publication of the NOTUS story that Lahmeyer was expected to leave the race, Trump posted on Truth Social that he would be withdrawing his endorsement of Lahmeyer and endorsing state Rep. Mark Tedford, who advanced to the runoff alongside Lahmeyer.

The runoff set for Aug. 25 is to fill a seat being vacated by Republican Kevin Hern, who is running for Senate.

Lahmeyer made the move after the Daily Mail published text messages purported to show that he was flirting with a woman who is not his wife

Lahmeyer did not respond to a text and call seeking comment.

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.

