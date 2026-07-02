AM NewsBrief: July 2, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, July 2, 2026.
- July 4th Weekend To Bring Dangerous Heat Across Oklahoma
- Federal Lawsuit Accuses Paycom Of Failing To Accommodate Employee's Severe Allergy
- Cushing Crude Oil Storage Remains Near Operational Minimum
NOTE: The next episode of the KGOU AM NewsBrief will be on Monday, July 6.
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