AM NewsBrief: July 6, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, July 6, 2026.
- Gov. Stitt Declares Disaster Emergency For Cleveland, Washington Counties
- FEMA Awards Nearly $13 Million For Disaster Recovery Projects Across Oklahoma
- Oklahoma's Promise Scholarship Program Sees Surge in Applications
- Oklahoma Is 3 Counties Away From Reaching Full Coverage of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
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