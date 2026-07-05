Gov. Stitt declares disaster emergency for Cleveland, Washington counties

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order on Sunday declaring a disaster emergency for Cleveland and Washington counties following severe weather, including high winds, flooding and widespread power outages.

The governor's office says the declaration will ensure that recovery resources can be deployed to impacted areas quickly.

“State and local crews are out across Cleveland and Washington counties this morning checking on families, clearing debris and helping our communities get back on their feet after these severe storms,” Stitt said. “As crews work to get power restored to those impacted, please help by reporting damage and checking on your neighbors.”

If a home or business has been impacted, Oklahomans are encouraged to report their damage at damage.ok.gov. Assessments are ongoing and further counties may be added to the order.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the state is also coordinating with Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief to assist residents affected by the storms.

The organization has chainsaw teams already responding in Norman and are available in other communities as needed. Residents can request assistance by calling (844) 690-9198 or fill out a request form online at okdisasterhelp.org.

According to the National Weather Service in Norman, severe storms Saturday night brought winds exceeding 80 mph. A max wind gust of 92 mph was recorded at Max Westhiemer Airport.

RELATED: City of Norman assesses widespread severe storm damage

