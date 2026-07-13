AM NewsBrief: July 13, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, July 13, 2026.
- Oklahoma Ethics Commission Updates Reporting Rules After Supreme Court Campaign Finance Ruling
- Ethics Complaint Against Former State Superintendent Ryan Walters Dismissed After Resignation
- Cherokee Nation Opens New W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah
- Wally Funk, Aviation Trailblazer and Oldest Woman To Fly in Space, Dies at 87
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