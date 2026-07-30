AM NewsBrief: July 30, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, July 30, 2026.
- Oklahoma Considered For Nuclear Energy Hub
- Norman City Council Approves $500,000 Dr Pepper Deal For Campus Water Tower
- Volunteers Sought To Help Identify Discriminatory Language in Oklahoma City Land Records
- 40th Annual Red Earth Festival Returns To Oklahoma City This Weekend
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