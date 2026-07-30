AM NewsBrief: July 30, 2026

Oklahoma Considered For Nuclear Energy Hub

Norman City Council Approves $500,000 Dr Pepper Deal For Campus Water Tower

Volunteers Sought To Help Identify Discriminatory Language in Oklahoma City Land Records

40th Annual Red Earth Festival Returns To Oklahoma City This Weekend

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