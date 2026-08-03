PM NewsBrief: August 3 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 3, 2026:
- Oklahoma launches portal program to bring internet to rural communities
- Candidate for state superintendent reprimanded for ‘using school resources’ in campaign material
- Chickasaw Nation to open one of the largest First American hospitals in the country
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief and KGOU's newsletters.