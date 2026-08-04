AM NewsBrief: Aug. 4, 2026.
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
- Candidate For State Superintendent Reprimanded For ‘Using School Resources’ In Campaign Material
- Lawsuit Challenges Broken Arrow's Rejection of Proposed Mosque
- Google Signs Deal For New Southeast Oklahoma Solar Project
- Citizen Potawatomi Nation Joins Tribal Confederation
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