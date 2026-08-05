AM NewsBrief: Aug. 5, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.
- Oklahoma AG Launches Investigation Into Whether Dr. Anthony Fauci Broke State Law
- Oklahoma Confirms 126 New Cyclosporasis Cases
- Yukon Certifies Petition To Recall Mayor
- University of Oklahoma President Wades Into Turnpike Interchange Fight
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