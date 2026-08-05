University of Oklahoma president wades into turnpike interchange fight

The University of Oklahoma’s president on Tuesday said he supports adding two interchanges along a planned turnpike route despite environmental concerns and local opposition.

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. told the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority that his university supports adding two interchanges in Norman because they are “essential” and “desperately needed” for “economic prosperity.”

“Having these two gateways to Norman will absolutely magnify the prosperity of the city,” Harroz said.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is proposing building interchanges at Alameda Drive and Tecumseh Road as part of its South Extension Turnpike, which will carry traffic from Interstate 40 south and west to Interstate 35.

The proposed interchanges are part of a 15-year, $8.2 billion statewide turnpike improvement project, dubbed ACCESS.

Harroz’s support comes despite a prior Norman City Council vote opposing frontage roads and interchanges at other locations on another Norman-area turnpike, called the Toby Keith Expressway, and other local opposition. The expressway will serve as an east-west connector.

Harroz said millions of visitors each year come to Norman, not just for football games, but to visit other attractions.

He said waiting to install the interchanges will drive up the cost.

Trey Kirby, who represents Ward 5 on the Norman City Council, said some members of the council are discussing the proposed interchanges.

“OU sticks its nose in a lot of places it doesn’t belong,” he said of Harroz’s comments.

Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said the proposed interchanges are in areas where wildlife, water and flood management are the most sensitive.

“I can understand the use of the credibility of the president of the University of Oklahoma to justify access roads to Tecumseh and Alameda,” Boren said. “What is aggravating to me is the selectiveness of the Turnpike Authority to only hear from those that validate their preconceived ideas.”

OTA has asked the City of Norman what their requests are for the infrastructure on the South Extension, said Lisa Shearer-Salim, a spokesperson for the state agency.

“Yes, it would require them to pass a resolution and then ultimately enter a project agreement with us for those requests,” she said.

She said she could not speculate on what would happen if the city council voted against the proposed interchanges.

OTA has heard from lots of stakeholders who have expressed a variety of opinions, including those critical of the project, she said.

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