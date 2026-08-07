AM NewsBrief: Aug. 7, 2026

Oklahoma County Commissioners Consider Sales Tax to Fund New Jail

Osage Nation Congress Says State of Emergency Does Not Reflect Reality

Drought Conditions Worsen Across Oklahoma

Norman Extends Storm Debris Pickup Through August

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