AM NewsBrief: Aug. 7, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
- Oklahoma County Commissioners Consider Sales Tax to Fund New Jail
- Osage Nation Congress Says State of Emergency Does Not Reflect Reality
- Drought Conditions Worsen Across Oklahoma
- Norman Extends Storm Debris Pickup Through August
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