Drought conditions expand rapidly across Oklahoma

It’s been a hot and dry summer across Oklahoma, and that’s quickly drying out the soil.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows a sharp increase in dryness across the state.

Last week, 65.40% of Oklahoma was experiencing some level of drought or abnormal dryness. This week, that number jumped to 95.57%, with much of eastern Oklahoma now entering abnormally dry conditions.

While an "abnormally dry" (D0) area is not considered to be in drought, State Climatologist Gary McManus says the rapid spread of dry conditions could signal a "flash drought" — one that develops and intensifies quickly over a relatively short period.

He says drought conditions will likely worsen over the next few weeks unless the state sees a significant shift in weather patterns.

Drought has affected western Oklahoma throughout the summer, with some of the most severe conditions found in Washita, Kiowa and Woodward counties.