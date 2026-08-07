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Drought conditions expand rapidly across Oklahoma

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published August 7, 2026 at 3:50 AM CDT
Drought conditions in Oklahoma Aug. 6, 2026.
Richard Tinker
/
NOAA/NWS/NCEP/CPC
Drought conditions in Oklahoma Aug. 6, 2026.

It’s been a hot and dry summer across Oklahoma, and that’s quickly drying out the soil.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows a sharp increase in dryness across the state.

Last week, 65.40% of Oklahoma was experiencing some level of drought or abnormal dryness. This week, that number jumped to 95.57%, with much of eastern Oklahoma now entering abnormally dry conditions.

While an "abnormally dry" (D0) area is not considered to be in drought, State Climatologist Gary McManus says the rapid spread of dry conditions could signal a "flash drought" — one that develops and intensifies quickly over a relatively short period.

He says drought conditions will likely worsen over the next few weeks unless the state sees a significant shift in weather patterns.

Drought has affected western Oklahoma throughout the summer, with some of the most severe conditions found in Washita, Kiowa and Woodward counties.
Weather and Climate
Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
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