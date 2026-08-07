Oklahoma’s annual sales tax holiday is this weekend

Bargain hunters are expected to hit the stores this weekend to take advantage of Oklahoma’s sales tax holiday.

The three-day annual event, during which clothing and footwear priced less than $100 are exempted from state and local sales taxes, starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at midnight Sunday.

Last year, the state reimbursed cities slightly more than $3.7 million for lost sales tax revenue. The state also reimbursed counties $628,403, said Emily Haxton, Oklahoma Tax Commission spokesperson.

Accessories, such as purses, jewelry, special clothing or footwear used for athletic events and school supplies are not subject to the sales tax holiday.

While many parents will be flocking to malls and other outlets to take advantage of the savings, Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, will sit it out.

“It’s too much for me personally,” said Hicks, the mother of three children who range in age from 8 to 12.

While the event poses a “huge opportunity for families,” it is not worth fighting the crowds with three kids, she said.

Retail outlets aren’t the only ones that benefit from the event.

“As shoppers head out to prepare for the new school year, many also stop to dine at local restaurants,” said James Leewright, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association. “That added traffic provides a welcome boost for restaurants and their employees while keeping more dollars circulating in Oklahoma communities.”

The state sales tax is 4.5%, according to the Sales Tax Handbook. Local sales taxes vary. The combined state and average local sales tax rate is 9.06%, according to the Tax Foundation, which ranked Oklahoma sixth in the nation for the highest combined state and average local sales tax rate.

Diane Yetter, president and founder of the Sales Tax Institute, said states offer a variety of sales tax holidays.

Some include clothing while others include energy efficient appliances and items used in bad weather, such as generators.

Oklahoma has held its sales tax holiday since 2007.

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