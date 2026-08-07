Norman extends storm debris pickup through August

Storm debris collection in Norman continues following the July 4 wind storm.

The city says collection has been expanded through the end of August, now taking place every day of the week.

According to city reports, more than 32,000 cubic yards of storm debris have been removed as of Aug. 2.

The city is advising residents to separate routine yard waste from storm debris piles.

To help expedite the process, the city is offering 33-gallon yard waste containers at a special promotional price of $20 while supplies last. The containers are the city’s preferred method of yard waste collection.

The city has also released information clarifying what is and isn’t acceptable for curbside recycling, hoping to alleviate confusion stemming from a recent utility bill insert.

The full list of acceptable materials, as well as more information about debris pickup, can be found on the City of Norman website.