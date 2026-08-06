Osage Nation closes language immersion school amid financial state of emergency

The Osage Nation executive branch declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to financial shortfalls, further announcing the closure of its language immersion school, visitor center and Harvest Land farm on Wednesday.

Daposka Ahnkodapi, which teaches Osage culture and language to children up to the 8th grade, was closed Wednesday morning, according to Osage News and the tribe. The school, located in Pawhuska, first began operations in 2016. It means "Our School" in Osage.

The Osage Nation Visitors Center and Harvest Land will also close, the tribe wrote on its website.

The visitors center will close Saturday. The tribe says it generated minimal revenue and required substantial support.

Harvest Land is a farm designed to increase food sovereignty and production within the nation, including through food assistance for tribal citizens. It will close on Dec. 31. The tribe says it did not achieve goals of long-term sustainability or generated revenue.

The closures follow a state of emergency issued by Principal Chief Joe Tillman, who issued an executive order citing shortfalls in the tribe's projected revenue.

Tillman wrote in July that the tribe's budget totals around $60 million with submitted budget requests totaling nearly $90 million. He added that means the tribe must reduce spending by around $38 million.

Osage News reports some parents of Daposka Ahnkodapi students demanded answers from leadership Wednesday morning. Instead of speaking with Tillman, they were handed a letter from an Osage Nation spokesperson that provided more insight into why the school is being shuttered.

"This decision was not made lightly. The school's annual operating budget exceeds $3 million, resulting in an approximate cost of $32,000 per student," Tillman wrote in a letter obtained by Osage News. "In addition, a recent security assessment identified substantial facility and security improvements necessary to meet standard safety requirements. The anticipated costs of these improvements, combined with ongoing operating expenses, make it clear that the current model is not financially sustainable for the Osage Nation."

Tillman also wrote that students from 8 weeks old to pre-kindergarten will transition to Wahzhazhe Early Learning Academy.

But other Osage parents must enroll their children elsewhere. In his letter, Tillman pointed parents to Pawhuska Public Schools and its parent portal.

The district, which begins its school year on Aug. 11, is extending its enrollment until August 6.

Employees affected will reportedly receive two weeks of severance pay.

Osage Nation Congress will hold a special session at 10 a.m. Thursday to review the budget. Tillman scheduled the meeting last month.

Reactions

Billy Keene, an Osage Congress member, said the tribal constitution does not define a state of emergency.

"When (the executive order) was issued yesterday, I was really perplexed by that," Keene said.

Osage Minerals Council member and former Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said the executive branch and congress must work together to find a solution.

"Blaming the chief, blaming the congress – that's not the way to go here," Standing Bear said. "We need to figure out how we can all say, 'Let's work together to keep these programs open.'"

He said he's trying to remain positive.

"I spent 12 years working with Osages and non-Osages to build the schools," Standing Bear said. "I don't mean just the buildings. I'm talking about the relationships, the teachers, the students, the parents, grandparents … those things really happened and they can happen again.

"I'm just trying to be positive here. It's difficult."

The Osage Nation Principal Chief's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.