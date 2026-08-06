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Gov. Stitt appoints Oklahoma State Superintendent Lindel Fields to cabinet

By Lionel Ramos
Published August 6, 2026 at 3:21 AM CDT
Oklahoma State Superintendent Lindel Fields was sworn on October 7, 2025, at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Gov. Kevin Stitt, satisfied with his performance over the last 10 months, has appointed Fields as the Secretary of Education for the remainder of his term.
Lionel Ramos
/
KOSU
Oklahoma State Superintendent Lindel Fields was sworn on October 7, 2025, at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Gov. Kevin Stitt, satisfied with his performance over the last 10 months, has appointed Fields as the Secretary of Education for the remainder of his term.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is giving Oklahoma's State Superintendent of Public Instruction double duty. He appointed Lindel Fields to his cabinet as Education Secretary Wednesday.

Stitt appointed Lindel State Superintendent Fields last fall, when his elected predecessor, Ryan Walters, resigned from the office amid controversy.

When Fields took over the state education department's leadership, he quickly started reforming the agency from the top down, implementing a "turn around team" and reviewing various policies and contracts left behind by Walters.

Stitt, who is serving the final months of his term as governor, is satisfied with Field's performance.

"Lindel has already shown strong, steady leadership, and I am confident he will continue serving Oklahoma students and families with focus and integrity in this expanded role," said Stitt in a Wednesday press release. "We are making real progress in education, and I look forward to continuing that momentum alongside our educators, parents, and school leaders."

So, he's giving Fields a spot in his cabinet serving as Oklahoma Secretary and Superintendent of Education, as a replacement for outgoing Secretary Dan Hamlin.

Fields says in a press release his approach is simple: "finish strong, build momentum and leave Oklahoma education stronger" than he found it.

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Politics and Government Gov. Kevin StittLindel Fields
Lionel Ramos
Lionel Ramos covers state government for a consortium of Oklahoma’s public radio stations. He is a graduate of Texas State University in San Marcos with a degree in English. He has covered race and equity, unemployment, housing, and veterans' issues.
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