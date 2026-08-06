Gov. Stitt appoints Oklahoma State Superintendent Lindel Fields to cabinet

Stitt appointed Lindel State Superintendent Fields last fall, when his elected predecessor, Ryan Walters, resigned from the office amid controversy.

When Fields took over the state education department's leadership, he quickly started reforming the agency from the top down, implementing a "turn around team" and reviewing various policies and contracts left behind by Walters.

Stitt, who is serving the final months of his term as governor, is satisfied with Field's performance.

"Lindel has already shown strong, steady leadership, and I am confident he will continue serving Oklahoma students and families with focus and integrity in this expanded role," said Stitt in a Wednesday press release. "We are making real progress in education, and I look forward to continuing that momentum alongside our educators, parents, and school leaders."

So, he's giving Fields a spot in his cabinet serving as Oklahoma Secretary and Superintendent of Education, as a replacement for outgoing Secretary Dan Hamlin.

Fields says in a press release his approach is simple: "finish strong, build momentum and leave Oklahoma education stronger" than he found it.