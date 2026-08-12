AM NewsBrief: Aug. 12, 2026

Drummond Files Motion To Halt Construction of Aluminum Smelter

Oklahoma Cyclosporiasis Cases Climb Past 500

Yukon Mayor Recall Election Set For Nov. 3

Osage Nation Congress Weighs Response To Executive Branch Closures

Oklahoma Braces for More Triple-Digit Heat

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.