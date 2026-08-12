AM NewsBrief: Aug. 12, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026.
- Drummond Files Motion To Halt Construction of Aluminum Smelter
- Oklahoma Cyclosporiasis Cases Climb Past 500
- Yukon Mayor Recall Election Set For Nov. 3
- Osage Nation Congress Weighs Response To Executive Branch Closures
- Oklahoma Braces for More Triple-Digit Heat
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