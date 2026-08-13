AM NewsBrief: Aug. 13, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
- Stitt Orders Oklahoma Agencies To Assess Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR
- Oklahoma County Voters To Decide On Sales Tax For New Jail
- Norman Council Questions OTA Over Proposed South Extension Turnpike
- Former Thunder Star, NBA MVP Russell Westbrook Retires After 18 Seasons
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