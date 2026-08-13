AM NewsBrief: Aug. 13, 2026

Stitt Orders Oklahoma Agencies To Assess Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR

Oklahoma County Voters To Decide On Sales Tax For New Jail

Norman Council Questions OTA Over Proposed South Extension Turnpike

Former Thunder Star, NBA MVP Russell Westbrook Retires After 18 Seasons

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