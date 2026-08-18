AM NewsBrief: Aug. 18, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.
- Both GOP State Superintendent Candidates Resolve Ethics Concerns Over School Videos
- Mazzei Releases Drug Test in Oklahoma Gubernatorial Race
- OKC To Consider Whether To Renew City’s Contract With Flock Safety
- Extreme Heat, Drought Increase Water, Wildfire Concerns in Oklahoma
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