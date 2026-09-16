AM NewsBrief: Sept. 16, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.
- As Cedar Lake Water Issues Continue, Oklahoma Regulators Move Forward With Dam Permitting Plan
- Lawmakers Seek Solutions To Lower Cost of Building Homes In Oklahoma
- Oklahoma MMIP Group Calls For More Collaboration, Better Data and Law Enforcement Resources
- MAPS 4 Improvement Program Brings Interstate Signs, Pedestrian Bridge Remodels
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