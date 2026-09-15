MAPS 4 Improvement Program brings interstate signs and pedestrian bridge remodels

New gateway signs and renovations to pedestrian bridges are expected to cost the city $4,179,350 from its MAPS 4 Budget.

Twelve different city entrances are to receive gateway signs intended to welcome drivers to OKC.

The larger signs will be stationed “along the primary interstates into and out of the city” according to Brent Thomas, a representative for Garver engineering. This includes gateways along I-35, I-40, and I-44. Smaller signs will be installed at more remote locations along the perimeter of the city.

The design is intended to create visual interest and be easily recognizable for those entering and exiting Oklahoma City.

The newly revealed MAPS 4 projects include remodeling multiple pedestrian interstate bridges across Oklahoma City. Bridges at Blackwelder, Woodson park, and SW 24th street will receive heavy renovations, focusing on modern theming and accessibility for all pedestrians.

Blackwelder’s re-design will focus on families and children who utilize the bridge to go to and from school. The design is intended to both create connection between communities on either side of the highway and emphasize a city identity through the OKC logo.

The Woodson Park bridge re-design will place emphasis on the bridge’s location, featuring a large Oklahoma City logo and using its position over I-44 to serve as a gateway to the city. Unique paneling and RGB lighting is intended to cast a “colorful shadow” on the traffic below.

The new design for SW 24th street’s bridge takes inspiration from the nearby fairgrounds, using metal silhouette art to depict horses in motion.

Both projects are expected to begin construction in 2027, with projected completion in 2028