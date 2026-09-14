Heartland Flyer funded through 2027, will need Oklahoma lawmakers' support beyond

The Heartland Flyer is Oklahoma's only major passenger rail line, and it's been on the budgetary chopping block the past few years. At last week's Oklahoma Department of Transportation meeting, officials said they have funding to keep trains flying through the heartland through at least next year.

Oklahoma splits the cost of the Amtrak contract with Texas. Both states have set aside money through the end of 2027.

Last year, Texas's share was covered by the North Central Texas Council of Governments' Regional Transportation Council, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation Director Tim Gatz.

"In 2025, you will remember the state budget in Texas didn't include the funding," Gatz said. "This year, again, TxDOT has been able to meet that need."

Gatz said ODOT is "fully committed" to keeping the Heartland Flyer running in the future.

"The challenge will be: We will not have the revenue in ODOT's state coffers to be able to meet the requirements of the Amtrak contract after 2027," Gatz said. "So we're going to have to have some additional appropriations help from the legislature to keep the Flyer funded and going."

Oklahoma lawmakers would need to set aside about $2.5 million dollars for the Amtrak contract in 2028, and every year going forward.

The route served around 80,000 riders in 2025, and Gatz said it's one of Amtrak's highest rated services.

"Offering a transportation alternative like that is not easy to accomplish," he said. "We need to try to continue to support it."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.