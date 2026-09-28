AM NewsBrief: Sept. 28, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Sept. 28, 2026.
- What We Know About Trump's Upcoming Visit To Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Cattle Group Says ICE Activity Ripples Through Supply Chain
- With School Librarians In Short Supply, The Oklahoma education Board Begrudgingly Grants 56 Waivers
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