AM NewsBrief: Oct. 5, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.
- Downtown OKC To Get First Neighborhood High School In Nearly 50 Years
- Osage Nation Congress To Vote On Data Centers, Immersion School Funding
- Chronic Wasting Disease Confirmed In Oklahoma Deer
- Norman Celebrates Local Music During Annual Porchfest
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