Norman celebrates local music during annual Porchfest

Norman’s Miller Historic District was filled with music this Saturday as 46 acts performed on 14 different stages set up on porches, front lawns, and backyards.

Porchfest got its start almost a decade ago when McMichael Music owner Wess McMichael took a suggestion from a friend to use his school as the centerpiece of a neighborhood music festival.

“I just went around the neighborhood putting out little flyers and stuff to see who might want to donate their porch and got a huge response. That’s how the first one started,” he said.

Despite having lived in multiple places across the country, McMichael finds the music scene in Norman to be particularly impressive.

“The quality of musicians here is just absolutely fantastic. And so, I just want to share that with as many people as I can,” he said.

Apart from sourcing PA systems and portable restrooms, McMichael said the festival builds itself.

“The artists want to play. The people want to come. The people want to donate their porches. The city wants it to happen. It’s really cool,” he said.

McMichael said the key to Porchfest’s charm is keeping the event small and free of corporate sponsors.

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