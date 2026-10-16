AM NewsBrief: Oct. 16, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.
- Judge Orders Oklahoma Board To Reconsider Former Norman Teacher’s License Revocation
- Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Packaging Faces New Child-Safety Rules
- Osage Nation Chief Vetoes Bills On Data Centers, Immersion School
- Will Rogers Airport Plans Major Expansion To Accommodate Growth
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