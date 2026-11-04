AM NewsBrief: Nov. 4, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.
- Republican Mike Mazzei Elected Oklahoma Governor, Defeating Cyndi Munson
- Oklahoma Congressional Incumbents Win Reelection; Hern Wins Open Senate Seat
- Robert Franklin Wins Oklahoma State Superintendent Race
- Oklahoma Voters Reject Two State Questions; Tulsa Approves Lodging Tax Increase
- Former State Representative Jon Echols Elected Oklahoma Attorney General
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