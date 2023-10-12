PM NewsBrief: Oct. 12, 2023

Norman To Begin Lead Line Inventories

Norman is working to map out which neighborhoods are most at risk for having lead water service lines.

Service lines are what connect the city’s water mains to the pipes in your home. They are the largest source of lead in U.S. drinking water. Today, they’re usually made with plastic or copper, but the older ones might be lead, cast iron or galvanized steel.

Nathan Madenwald is an engineer with the City of Norman. He says the Environmental Protection Agency is requiring all public water supplies to inventory service lines in the next 12 months

"So that way, as requirements get more stringent when we're required to do a certain level of replacement per year, we're able to target those projects in those areas where we have lead lines," said Madenwald.

Norman’s survey will look at 250 properties randomly selected from pre-1950s neighborhoods. The city will dig two small holes near the meter box to peek at the service lines and leave an informational door hanger.

Smoking Prevalence Decreasing In Oklahoma

The percentage of adults who smoke in Oklahoma is declining.

The number of adults who smoke in Oklahoma decreased from about 26% in 2011 to less than 16% last year. But that’s still above the national average, meaning the State Department of Health’s work isn’t over yet.

The department hopes to continue providing resources like community-based grants and educational programming at schools to get Oklahoma’s smoking prevalence under 15% by 2027. Smoking and secondhand smoke cause chronic conditions like coronary heart disease, lung cancer and type 2 diabetes.

Oklahomans wanting to quit can visit OKhelpline.com to explore free services and resources.

Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors' Attorney Urges Action From Courts

The attorney for the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is urging haste from the courts.

According to the Tulsa World, attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons appealed to the state Supreme Court saying Monday’s death of Hughes Van Ellis underscored the urgency of their case.

Ellis, his 109-year-old sister Viola Fletcher and 108-year-old Lessie Randle are seeking damages from the city and others for the tragic event and continued harm to the Greenwood community.

A lower court has already dismissed the lawsuit filed under the state’s public nuisance law which means the final decision now awaits a hearing in the high court.



Will Rogers World Airport Reports Record September Travel

Will Rogers World Airport saw a record number of travelers during September.

According to a news release, the airport had just over 373,000 passengers last month. That’s 4% higher than the previous record set in September 2019.

On average, about 6,700 people pass through the airport daily.

Officials say the passenger outlook for the 4th quarter looks promising. Will Rogers is on track to outperform 2019 with over 4 million people flying in and out of OKC.

