PM NewsBrief: July 24, 2024

State Superintendent Releases Guidance For Schools To Teach The Bible

State Superintendent Ryan Walters released more information Wednesday about his directive for schools to implement the Bible in lesson plans.

Walters said the Bible is indispensable in understanding the development of Western civilization and American history.

With that in mind, he’s requiring every teacher be provided with a physical copy of the book. The Bible is already allowed by the state’s social studies standards, and this new guidance emphasizes the use of it only for its historical, literary and secular benefits.

That includes elements of storytelling in the Bible, its historical context and impact, ethical and philosophical discussions, even its influence on music.

There’s been significant pushback about the heavy-handedness of Walters’ approach to this issue.

The new guidance comes with a message from Walters to educators who might not be on board: “They will comply, and I will use every means to make sure of it.”

More Schools Opting Out Of Bible Mandate

Two additional school districts have joined a growing list of districts that are rejecting State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ Bible mandate.

Deer Creek and Yukon are the latest districts that say they will not be changing their curriculum.

Norman, Moore, Stillwater and Bixby public schools have also said recently that they will not comply with Walters’ directive.

Oklahoma City Implements Moratorium On Home Sharing

There is a temporary pause on new Airbnbs in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Council voted overwhelmingly last week for an emergency moratorium on new applications for short-term home-sharing, like Airbnbs.

Ward 2 Councilperson James Cooper supports the moratorium.

He said residents in his ward complain home-sharing leads to loud parties and more limited housing stock in their neighborhoods.

And he is concerned those renting out places are not locals.

“People largely from out of the city and out of the state gobbling up like Pacman these properties and turning them into Airbnbs,” Cooper said.

The moratorium will be in effect for 180 days while the city considers a new ordinance that would limit the number of short-term rentals per city block.

The moratorium only affects new applications.

Oklahoma Scientist Receives $2.4 Million Grant to Study Genetic Mutations

The National Institutes of Health is awarding an Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientist $2.4 million to study disease-causing genetic mutations.

Gaurav Varshney’s lab uses zebrafish to study the effects of genetic variants.

That’s because more than 80% of disease-causing genes in humans are also found in zebrafish, and their transparent bodies make it easier to track organ development through testing.

Varshney committed to using the four-year grant to study 80 genes related to neurological disorders, hearing loss and musculoskeletal diseases.

But he says he thinks he could get closer to studying 200 genes over four years.

The goal is to fill the gap between discovering these genes and understanding their impacts, which could pave the way for potential drug therapies.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.