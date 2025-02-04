PM NewsBrief: Feb. 4, 2025

Gov. Stitt Outlines Budget Priorities

Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to slash more than a billion dollars from the state budget to make room for a significant tax cut proposal.

Stitt’s executive budget serves as a wish list and the symbolic starting point for fiscal negotiations among Oklahoma lawmakers.

The governor’s budget calls for reduced spending to accommodate a half-point reduction in the state’s personal and corporate income taxes. It would also start an amnesty program to allow Oklahomans to pay past-due taxes without penalty.

Most of the cuts would come from removing one-time spending by the legislature while keeping agency budgets flat.

The governor also said he wants to reduce the state workforce and is launching a Trump-inspired Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE-OK.

Oklahoma Democrats Respond To Governor’s State Of The State Address

Oklahoma House Democrats say they have the answers to problems Governor Kevin Stitt pointed out in his State of the State address.

House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson criticized Stitt for focusing on businesses rather than Oklahomans.

“You can’t make Oklahoma a business-friendly state when you don’t make it a people-friendly state,” Munson said. “People need access to living wages, they need access to healthcare, they need access to childcare that is affordable and of high quality. That’s how you build an economy.”

She points to specific policy measures like providing childcare for childcare providers, expanding tax credits for low-income Oklahomans and free school lunches for students.

Munson did applaud the governor’s comments on lowering court fees.

Governor Calls for End to School Virtual Days, Cell Phone Use

Governor Kevin Stitt touted school choice initiatives like open transfer and the Parental Choice Tax Credit during his annual State of the State address.

This year, he’s calling for an end to virtual days and a cell phone ban in schools.

Stitt said parents across the state have reached out about concerns over virtual school days. Kristen Thompson’s Senate Bill 758 would require schools to only use virtual days for inclement weather, unavailability of staff due to illness or building maintenance problems.

The State Department of Education would determine if a virtual day complied with the law, and if not, the schools would have to add an extra day to the end of the year.

Last year, a similar bill passed through the Senate but stalled in the House.

Stitt also wants to make schools cellphone free.

"Kids learn better when they aren’t distracted by cell phones or social media," Stitt said.

Ally Seifried’s Senate Bill 139 would require school districts to come up with their own policies to ban student phones on campus, “bell-to-bell.”



A Celebration To Honor Black Rodeo Participants

Hundreds of Black rodeo participants gathered at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum over the weekend.

The National Black Cowboy Rodeo Awards and Gala highlight the untold stories and legacy of Black cowboys and their role in shaping Western culture and history.

A history that includes Rita Cooksey and her family. She was one of the two women honored as legends at the gala.

“I just love to ride. I'm not really a real competitor, even though I've been a champion many times, won several saddles and blankets and things. Come up to All Girls Rodeo Association,” Cooksey said.

Awards were given to competitors in events such as the Pony Express, bull riders and team ropers. People in other roles, like rodeo judges and timers also received honors.

The Okmulgee Roy LeBlanc Invitational Rodeo, the longest continually-running Black rodeo in the nation, won rodeo of the year.

