PM NewsBrief: April 23, 2025

Norman City Council Delays Vote On Entertainment District Phasing Plan

Norman city leaders voted Tuesday to delay a decision on the Rock Creek Entertainment District.

The City Council voted 5-4 to postpone action on the phasing plan until May 20.

That part of the plan outlines the construction timeline for the new arena, retail and housing developments.

A challenge to the financing for the entertainment district is currently pending with the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

State Superintendent Plans To Enforce Federal DEI Mandate By Withholding Funding

State Superintendent Ryan Walters said diversity, equity and inclusion have no place in Oklahoma public schools.

Walters said federal DEI mandates will be strictly enforced.

A statement from Walters Tuesday reinforces his commitment to stop what he calls discriminatory practices under the guise of DEI.

He said beginning on April 25, the State Department of Education will start withholding federal education funds from districts who fail to sign the federally mandated Title VI assurance, which he says ensures no student is denied educational opportunity based on race and prevents schools from using DEI frameworks to favor one group over another.

Walters signed that assurance earlier this month on behalf of the state.

OSU Seeking Nearly $300 Million For Veterinary Hospital, Program

Oklahoma State University is asking lawmakers for a $295 million appropriation for its College of Veterinary Medicine.

The ask comes as the vet school comes off accreditation probation.

The college had been on probation by the American Veterinary Medical Association since September. However, in March, it was removed, although OSU must address several areas of concern by the end of the calendar year.

To maintain accreditation long-term and recruit faculty and students, OSU is seeking almost $300 million from state lawmakers for the vet med hospital and student scholarships.

Interim University President Jim Hess spoke at an Oklahoma Senate Appropriations Meeting recently.

“To be very blunt. OSU is not interested in running a mediocre college of veterinary medicine,” Hess said.

Without the funds, he said the university will not be able to recruit needed faculty, practicing rural vets will not be able to refer to an entity and recruiting students will be harder.

Norman High School Musicians Prepare For State Jazz Contest

The Norman North High School Jazz Bands are holding a special preview concert ahead of their performance in the State Jazz Contest.

The event will showcase music the bands will perform at the State Jazz Contest set for April 30 at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Four ensembles - Big Band, Jazz Collective, Jazz Combo and the Whittier Jazz Band - will take the stage.

Band Director Jared VanVickle told the Norman Transcript that the preview concert helps students by creating performance pressure to prepare them for the state contest and celebrates their hard work.

He said some students have been rehearsing more challenging pieces since winter break.

The preview concert will be held Monday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at the Center for Arts and Learning.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.