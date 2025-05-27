PM NewsBrief: May 27, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 27, 2025.
- State Legislature Enters Final Week of 2025 Session
- Bill Aims To Increase State Control Of Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Finances
- Heavy Rains Wash High Levels of Bacteria Into Popular Recreational Waters
- Osage Agency To Stay Open
