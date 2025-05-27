PM NewsBrief: May 27, 2025

State Legislature Enters Final Week of 2025 Session

Bill Aims To Increase State Control Of Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Finances

Heavy Rains Wash High Levels of Bacteria Into Popular Recreational Waters

Osage Agency To Stay Open

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.