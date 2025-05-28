PM NewsBrief: May 28, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 28, 2025.
- Governor Approves Initiative Petition Restrictions
- No Charges Filed In 2024 Death Of Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Officer
- South Turnpike Opponents Protest Proposed Route At OTA Public Meeting
- Oklahoma City Thunder Play Game 5 Tonight At Paycom Center
