PM NewsBrief: May 28, 2025

Governor Approves Initiative Petition Restrictions



No Charges Filed In 2024 Death Of Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Officer



South Turnpike Opponents Protest Proposed Route At OTA Public Meeting



Oklahoma City Thunder Play Game 5 Tonight At Paycom Center

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.