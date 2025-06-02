PM NewsBrief: June 2, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 2, 2025.
- Southwest Oklahoma Will Soon Be Home To High-Tech Rocket Fuel Factory
- Norman Pro-Petitioners File Brief In Entertainment District TIF Case
- TSET Board Plans To Sue To Stop New State Law Restructuring Its Membership
- Female State Lawmakers Praise Veto Override Of Breast Cancer Screenings Bill
