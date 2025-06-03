PM NewsBrief: June 3, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 3, 2025:
- City of Tulsa Commits $105 Million To Reparations Package For 1921 Race Massacre
- USDA Provides $1 Billion In Disaster Aid for Livestock Producers
- City of Norman Purchases Land For Supportive Housing
- NOAA Weather Radio Broadcasts Unavailable Through Thursday
