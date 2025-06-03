NOAA weather radio broadcasts will be unavailable through Thursday

If you rely on NOAA Weather Radio as your primary way to receive weather warnings, you will need to find an alternate method over the next few days.

The National Weather Service in Norman announced on social media all 13 transmitters operated by their office will be off the air June 3-5 for a software update.

NWS Meteorologist Max Ungar says the update involves maintenance to the Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System, or AWIPS, which helps forecasters make accurate weather predictions.

During the outage, there are chances for severe thunderstorms.

"The timing of this software update is not ideal, but these were the dates selected for us," National Weather Service officials posted on social media. "Despite the timing, it does not change the way we will serve our public and partners. NWS Norman meteorologists will still be doing all the things we do during severe weather."

The Weather Service advises citizens to have multiple means of receiving updates and warnings, such as local television news, weather apps or NOAA's website at weather.gov.

As always, you can get the latest information during severe weather by listening KGOU. We partner with KOCO 5 News to provide rolling live coverage anytime life threatening storms are in our listening area.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.

