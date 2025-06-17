PM NewsBrief: June 17, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 17, 2025:
- El Reno To Launch In-house Emergency Medical Services
- State Superintendent Claims Victory Over Dismissal Of Social Studies Standards Lawsuit
- Future Of Wagoner County Solar Farm Uncertain
- Oklahoma City Thunder One Win Away From NBA Championship
