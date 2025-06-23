PM NewsBrief: June 23, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 23, 2025:
- OKC Thunder Fans Celebrate Oklahoma City's First Major Professional Sports League Title
- Oklahoma City Plans Parade To Celebrate Thunder’s NBA Championship
- Oklahoma City To Get EPA Funds For Brownfield Site Cleanup
- USDA Releases Plan to Stop Spread Of New World Screwworms
