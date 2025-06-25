PM NewsBrief: June 25, 2025

Oklahoma Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over SQ 836



Oklahoma Lawmaker Asks Attorney General If New Obscenity Law Bans Drag Shows



Operation Homefront Settles Navy Veteran and Family In Piedmont



Next Up for Oklahoma City Thunder: The NBA Draft

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.