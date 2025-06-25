PM NewsBrief: June 25, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 25, 2025:
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over SQ 836
- Oklahoma Lawmaker Asks Attorney General If New Obscenity Law Bans Drag Shows
- Operation Homefront Settles Navy Veteran and Family In Piedmont
- Next Up for Oklahoma City Thunder: The NBA Draft
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.