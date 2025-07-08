PM NewsBrief: July 8, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 8, 2025:
- State Highway Patrol Shifting Resources Out Of Metros Beginning Nov. 1
- State Park Restaurants Closing Until Further Notice
- State Superintendent Announces Free Student Meals Policy
- NextEra Energy Resources Files Legal Challenge Over Denied Zoning Permit
