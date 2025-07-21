PM NewsBrief: July 21, 2025

Democrat Jena Nelson Enters Race Against Republican Congresswoman Stephanie Bice



Specialized 988 Suicide, Crisis Services for LGBTQ+ Youth Ends



Caddo Nation Language Perseveres Following Death Of Last Fluent Speaker



Back-To-School Health Reminders

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.