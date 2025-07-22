PM NewsBrief: July 22, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 22, 2025:
- Trump Administration Freezes $7.5 Million Funding For Oklahoma CareerTech Programs
- Federal Cuts Target EPA Research Center In Ada
- New Study Finds Minimum Wage Earners Can’t Afford One-Bedroom Apartment In Oklahoma
- Indigenous Storytelling Celebrated Through New “Killers of The Flower Moon” Photobook
