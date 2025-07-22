© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: July 22, 2025

Published July 22, 2025 at 3:15 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 22, 2025:

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.

KGOU PM NewsBrief
Stay Connected