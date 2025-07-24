PM NewsBrief: July 24, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 24, 2025:
- Oklahoma County Judge Denies Bond For Former Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip
- Leader Of National Catalytic Converter Theft Operation In Oklahoma Pleads Guilty
- Oklahoma Student Proficiency Expected To Drop This Year
- Friends Of Oklahoma City’s Metropolitan Library Plans Summer Book Sale
