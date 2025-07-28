PM NewsBrief: July 28, 2025

Gov. Kevin Stitt Elected To Lead National Governors Association



Proposed U.S. House Bill Would Give Tribal Nations Full Control Of Federal Food Program



State Takes Ownership Of Last Private Prison In Oklahoma



Oklahoma’s Largest Utility Company References Criticized Bill In OCC Application

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.