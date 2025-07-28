PM NewsBrief: July 28, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 28, 2025:
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Elected To Lead National Governors Association
- Proposed U.S. House Bill Would Give Tribal Nations Full Control Of Federal Food Program
- State Takes Ownership Of Last Private Prison In Oklahoma
- Oklahoma’s Largest Utility Company References Criticized Bill In OCC Application
_________________
