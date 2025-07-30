PM NewsBrief: July 30, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 30, 2025:
- Remembering Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh
- Bethany Children’s Launches Accessible, Affordable Housing Initiative For People With Disabilities
- Norman Nonprofit Expects Trump Executive Order On Homelessness To Impact Operations
- Climate Solution Partnership Links Colleges To Abandoned Wells
