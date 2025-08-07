PM NewsBrief: Aug. 7, 2025

Beto O’Rourke Stops In Oklahoma To Rally Against Trump



Oklahoma Attorney General Calls Out State Auditor Over Continued Delays In Turnpike Audit



Norman City Council Explores Alternate Funding For Flood Warning System After FEMA Cuts



Chickasaw Nation Film Festival Returns To Sulphur This Weekend

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.