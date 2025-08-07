PM NewsBrief: Aug. 7, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 7, 2025:
- Beto O’Rourke Stops In Oklahoma To Rally Against Trump
- Oklahoma Attorney General Calls Out State Auditor Over Continued Delays In Turnpike Audit
- Norman City Council Explores Alternate Funding For Flood Warning System After FEMA Cuts
- Chickasaw Nation Film Festival Returns To Sulphur This Weekend
