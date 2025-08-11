PM NewsBrief: Aug. 11, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 11, 2025:
- President Clinton To Speak At Former Oklahoma Governor’s Memorial
- Oklahoma City’s Historic Jim Norick Arena Set For Implosion Tuesday
- Oklahoma Children’s Hospital Extends Clinic Vaccination Hours
- Osage Nation Seeks Federal Approval for Casino Resort At Missouri’s Lake of Ozarks
