PM NewsBrief: Aug. 18, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 18, 2025:
- State Agents Deployed To Run Okemah Police Department
- Dozens Living In Oklahoma City Encampment Get Housing, Supportive Services
- Oklahoma Corporation Commission Expects To Receive Up To $102 Million For Orphan Well Plugging
- Scholarship Program For Single Parents Provides Its Largest Number Of Awards To Date
